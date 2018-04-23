CHENNAI: The nine-party Opposition combine led by DMK will form a human chain across Tamil Nadu on Monday, demanding that the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) be formed as per the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the February 16 Supreme Court order.

The stir is part of a series of protests that began on April 1 with a demonstration at Valluvar Kottam here. Sustaining the struggle, opposition parties have decided to hold a human chain protest on April 23 in all district headquarters in the State.

Stalin will preside over the stir at Pudukkottai, while Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) president K Veeramani and CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan will do so in Chennai. MDMK general secretary Vaiko and CPI State secretary R Mutharasan will lead the human chain at Thanjavur and Tiruvarur, respectively, according to DMK sources.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan will preside over a protest in Krishnagiri, Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy will lead the stir at Sivaganga, while IUML national president K M Kader Mohideen will do so in Perambalur and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M H Jawahirulla in Tiruchy.

In Chennai, the human chain is being organised at two places from Anna Statue on Anna Salai to Teynampet and Saidapet to airport, the sources said.