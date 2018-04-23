CHENNAI: In a significant political development, the ruling AIADMK on Sunday said signs of its working together with BJP like a “double-barrel gun” in the political arena are visible and “no one can sever ties” between the two parties.

The official mouthpiece of EPS — OPS led AIADMK Namadhu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, said whatever be the number of protests and demonstrations, no one can sever the ties between the AIADMK and BJP. “No one can weaken the bond between “the Central and the State governments” the article said.

Noting that persistent protests by opposition DMK over the Cauvery issue, is aimed at spoiling the warmth between AIADMK and BJP, the ruling party said “The signs are becoming visible for the AIADMK and BJP to work like a double-barrel gun in Indian politics,” added the daily.

Emphasizing the need for top leaders of the two parties to chalk out a roadmap for the purpose, the ruling party said the State and the Central regimes led by AIADMK and BJP respectively are working responsibly and are headed towards a final resolution of the Cauvery issue. The main opposition DMK was holding “unnecessary protests” as it was “apprehensive” that the State and the Central governments, working in cohesion, would succeed in resolving the Cauvery issue.

Taking a dig at DMK, the AIADMK said the arch rival was trying to get an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi now on the issue after attempting to show black flags to him recently.

