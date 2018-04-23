COIMBATORE: ​The CPMs demand for the recall of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit is justified, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan told reporters at the Coimbatore International Airport on Sunday.

He was commenting on CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan’s letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the recall of the Governor as he is suspected to have a role in an assistant professor allegedly trying to lure girl students into offering sexual favours to top officials.

“The Governor has appointed vice chancellors of several universities without consulting the State government. He has been taking decisions on his own, which is a challenge to the State government, leading to controversies. If the Governor continues in the State, it will escalate the situation of conflict between the State and Centre,” said Thirumavalavan.

He also condemned BJP cadres who attacked MDMK activists during Vaiko’s campaign at Seythunga Nalloor and termed it ‘barbaric’.

“This is an attempt to create unease among Dravidian leaders and to divert Tamil Nadu’s demand that the Centre should set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), which it has not done within the specified time. The MDMK should not fall into the BJP’s trap,” he said, adding, “The Central and Karnataka governments are not following the Supreme Court’s order, which includes formation of the CMB. Because of election to the Karnataka Assembly, the Centre is delaying it. It is also slandering Tamil Nadu”.

Thirumavalavan demanded that BJP leaders H Raja and S Ve Sekar should be arrested for making ‘unethical comments’.

“If they are not arrested, they will become a headache for the government. They are repeatedly posting abusive statements against women. The police should arrest the criminals as soon as possible,” he added.