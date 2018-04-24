CHENNAI: Applications for admissions to the Bachelors of Engineering (BE) will be available from May 3 on the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) online portal, said Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan on Monday. The last date for registration is May 30.Speaking to reporters, he said engineering aspirants do not have to travel from several parts of the State to Anna University for engineering counselling anymore. The notification inviting online registration of applications will be issued on April 29.

Minister K P Anbalagan releasing booklet on

admission | sunish p surendran



Students can use the TNEA counselling system through internet from the comfort of their homes or from one of the 44 TNEA facilitation centres (TFC) that will be established by the government, covering all districts. Over a lakh students are estimated to use online service this year. This will reduce the 21-year-old ordeal of students from different parts of the State, to find boarding, lodging and transport for the sake of the counselling.

The certificate verification will be done at the TFCs in the first week of June. Applicants, however, have to pay a fee of `500 or `250 if they are Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe candidates. According to a statement issued on Monday, applicants should visit the assigned TFC carrying hard copies of their original certificates and photocopies for verification. “A booklet containing information about colleges will be given to the applicants to prepare for their choice list,” it said.

Subsequently, a merit list will be prepared for eligible candidates through the portal.

“The applicants will be grouped, based on their cut-off marks and each group of applicants will be allowed into the counselling system round-wise,” he said, adding that the applicants are required to pay `5,000 towards initial deposit for college admissions and express their preferences in the next three days. As for the special counselling under the sports or persons with disability quota, an in-person counselling will be conducted.

Online choice filling for different streams of engineering will be available from the first week of July, he said. “However, the dates are subject to change, depending on the medical counselling date,” the minister said. The seats will be allotted tentatively based on the merit list and order of preference of choices provided by the applicant, the statement said, adding that applicants are required to confirm the tentative allotment within the next two days. “Applicants, who could not be allotted based on merit list and choices, may opt for next round,” the statement said.After receiving the allotment options, a final round of allotment will be done and students who are not allotted in that round, can apply through subsequent rounds.

Helplines ready

SMS and email alerts to the applicants in their registered IDs will be sent during each stage of counselling. Twenty helplines (044 22359901-20) have been set up. For details, visit https://tnea.ac.in or https://www.annauniv.edu