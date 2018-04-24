CHENNAI : A day after the AIADMK mouthpiece Namadhu Puratchi Thalavi Amma carried an article that said future alliance with the BJP was inevitable and a compulsion of the time and both were like a “double-barrel gun”, the party on Monday sought to clarify the matter, saying that any decision on an alliance would be taken only during elections.“We have been working as an independent party on the floor of Parliament and not in alliance (with the BJP),” senior party leader and Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai said here.

“The question of alliance would be discussed during the polls and a decision would be taken then only,” he said. The AIADMK’s official spokesperson and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar also echoed the views of Thambidurai.“The matter of alliance is decided by the party and not by the author of the article,” he said, adding the details of alliance would be made public only at the right time.

Replying to a question whether his party would not bother to take on the BJP if it worked against the interests of Tamil Nadu, Jayakumar affirmed that the AIADMK would not hesitate to oppose any party that acted against the interests of the State, which was of paramount importance to the party.

“Can we hug and kiss someone who is acting against our State’s interests?” he shot back.

Stalin slams AIADMK, BJP

Reacting to the article published in the AIADMK organ, DMK working president M K Stalin said the point made in the article was true but insofar as hatching conspiracy against Tamil Nadu.

“Of course, they (BJP and AIADMK) are acting as a double-barrel gun, but it is in conspiring against interests of the State,” he told reporters in Pudukkottai.“They both acted together and brought in NEET; they both work together in denying the Cauvery Management Board,” he noted.

He accused the Centre of supporting the AIADMK government in ‘collection’, ‘commission’ and ‘corruption’.Stalin rued that the Centre did not take action, following upon the findings unearthed during the I-T raids on the AIADMK ministers and leaders.Meanwhile, Pugazhendi, a top leader of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran, assailed the AIADMK for mortgaging the party in the streets of Delhi. “The party organisation was built strongly by our late leader Amma. But what are these people doing now? They have mortgaged it in the streets of Delhi (Centre),” he charged.

Two editorial staff removed

Two editorial employees have been removed from the AIADMK’s mouthpiece Namadhu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, a day after it carried an article saying that the ties between the AIADMK and BJP could not be severed, reliable sources confirmed to Express. Though the sources refused to name the two employees, they maintained that the actual person who penned the article was only a contributor.