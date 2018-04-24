CHENNAI: Actor and BJP functionary S Ve Shekher, who feared arrest following registration of a case by the Cyber Crime Cell of the Police Commissioner Office in Vepery for his alleged defamatory Facebook post against a woman journalist, has moved the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail.

In his criminal original petition, Shekher submitted that when there were threats to sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, being a law-abiding citizen, he used to express his views and opinions in press and on social media.

While so, on April 19 last, he received a message from Thirumalai Sa, who had forwarded the message to him in his group. Normally, those messages used to be constructive and healthy always. However, unfortunately the message received on April 19 from the Facebook account, was forwarded by him (Shekher) by mistake with the belief that it would be in the right taste. It was forwarded without even reading the contents and knowing its nature, as usual, in overconfidence. Subsequently, the same was pointed out by his friend that the said content was abusive.

Hence, out of his own volition, as he was against the views found in the message, he immediately removed the same. “In such a factual and legal position, with a mala fide intention of making me small before everyone, due to personal vendetta and political vengeance, some mischievous people are spreading screenshot/photoshop of the deleted post, even without understanding that it is offensive.

In fact, by way of a letter and posting through press and social media, I have tendered my apology, even though I am not personally responsible for the said wrong (posting). In addition to the above, on April 20, a gang claiming as people from media/journalists attacked my house by way of throwing huge stones and wooden and iron rods. It is significant to point out that those persons were allowed to take law into their own hands, that too in the presence of public and even without having basic courtesy and decency of respecting feelings of my daughter-in-law who awaiting delivery. The said illegal thing happened in the presence of police,” the petition said.