CHENNAI: The feud in V K Sasikala’s family seems to be snowballing as supporters of T T V Dhinakaran and V Dhivakaran are taking to social media to attack each other with messages. On Monday, P Vetrivel, one of the disqualified AIADMK rebel MLAs, posted a message on Facebook blaming Dhivakaran and his son for creating confusion among partymen, who were bound only to Sasikala and Dhinakaran.“Dhivakaran and his son Jai Anand are creating confusion among party cadre. He is trying to send a wrong message to create an appearance as if the 18 (disqualified) MLAs are with him,” he said.

Vetrivel noted that all 18 disqualified MLAs and three sitting MLAs were undoubtedly backing Dhinakaran.

Accusing Dhivakaran of furthering his self-interest, Vetrivel said the party and its cadre could not be made scapegoats. He said Sasikala had gone to the prison only with the aim of not kneeling before the communal forces.Another disqualified MLA Thanga Tamilselvan too echoed the same views. He said all of them had been supporting Dhinakaran in an unwavering manner. “The flock is intact. We stand with Dhinakaran,” he said. He also stated that family issues should be sorted out through talks within the family and should not be dragged into the party.