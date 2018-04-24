The members of DMK and its allied parties formed a human chain urging the central government to constitute CMB at Tallakulam in Madurai. | Express photo

CHENNAI: The opposition parties led by the DMK formed a human chain across Tamil Nadu on Monday, demanding that the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) be formed in order to retrieve the rights of the State over the Cauvery waters.Holding placards with slogans for the CMB, DMK women’s wing leader and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi led the Opposition cadre at Teynampet. DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam and other leaders joined her.

DMK’s Chennai west district secretary and MLA J Anbazhagan and former union minister Dayanidhi Maran presided the protest near the Anna Statue here, while the party’s Chennai South district secretary and former Chennai mayor M Subramanian, CPM Politburo member G Ramakrishnan and CPI veteran R Nallakannu joined the stir at Saidapet, according to DMK sources. In Broadway, DMK Chennai east district secretary and MLA P K Sekar Babu, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M H Jawahirullah participated in the stir.

DMK working president M K Stalin led the human chain in Pudukkottai. His son Udayanidhi participated in the stir in Chromepet. MDMK general secretary Vaiko joined the stir at Thanjavur, along with former union minister T R Baalu.