CHENNAI: Ahead of the second half of the Budget session to debate the demand for grants to various government departments in the Assembly, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami reviewed the performance of the Revenue and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR& CE) departments at the Secretariat here on Monday, according to official sources.

They added that the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of implementation of projects and announcements of the Revenue Department along with Minister for Revenue R B Udhayakumar and Secretary Atulya Misra. Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and Commissioner for Revenue Administration K Satyagopal were also present during the meeting.

The possible announcements on new projects to be taken up by the department were also discussed.

Similarly, the performance of the HR & CE department was also reviewed with Minister Sevoor S Ramachandran, Secretary Apoorva Varma and Commissioner R Jaya.