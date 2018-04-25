CHENNAI: RS Bharathi, DMK organisation Secretary, on Tuesday, wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner against Satyabratha Sahoo assuming additional charge as Managing Director (MD) of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB).In a statement he said he had stated in the representation that it was the first time in the State that a Chief Electoral Officer, discharging duties under the Election Commission, is given additional charge as MD of CMWSSB, under the State government.

“Being the Chief Electoral Officer of the State of Tamil Nadu, the recently appointed Satyabratha Sahoo, IAS officer who replaced Mr.Rajesh Lakhoni IAS, shall be allowed to function independently as the Chief Electoral Officer of the State, without any additional charge of any of the department or undertakings of the State Government, as it would denude the exclusive powers and duties of the Chief Electoral Officer of the State, even during non-election period,” the statement said.