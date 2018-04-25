CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar on Tuesday said the government has sanctioned `200 crore under the State Disaster Relief Fund to tackle drinking water crisis in the State during summer. He told reporters here that since the State recorded a shortage of rainfall for 2017- 18, the government had taken additional measures to handle the drinking water crisis for people and cattle in the local bodies. “` 200 crore has been allotted to handle drinking water crisis in drought-hit districts in April, May and June,” he said.

He said town panchayats, municipalities and rural panchayats had been directed to take necessary steps to handle the water crisis after taking the summer rain into account, he said.Referring to the swell waves along the shores of Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts on Sunday, he said timely warning issued by authorities averted loss of lives and damage to property.

“As many as 278 houses were damaged in 10 villages of Kalkulam, Vilavankodu and Agatheeswaram taluks in Kanniyakumari district. Eighty villages in Sathankulam taluk of Thoothukdui district were also affected due to the rough waves. Four boats, including three country boats were completely damaged and a fibre boat was washed away,” he said. He added that necessary instructions had been issued to Collectors to assess the damage to provide compensation to victims.