VIRUDHUNAGAR: The CB-CID, on Tuesday, arrested V Murugan, an assistant professor of Madurai Kamaraj University who is said to be a close associate of the tainted assistant professor of Devanga Arts College Nirmala Devi. The CB-CID sleuths, on Monday morning, picked Murugan from the MKU campus and brought him to Virudhunagar and interrogated him for nearly 20 hours.According to a source attached to CB-CID, Murugan initally denied the charges of instigating Nirmala Devi to lure the students to do sexual favours to higher university officials.

The police had showed him the itemised call records of the conversation held between Murugan and Nirmala Devi. “The confession of Nirmala Devi on the closeness she had with Murugan was a key factor in the interrogation. Later, Murugan gave a statement on his involvement in the case and also named a few other employees of the varsity,” said the source.

Murugan IS also said to have also indulged in conversation with some girl students. However the source denied to reveal the name of the institution where the girl students are studying.Based on the statement given by Murugan, the CB-CID booked him under section 370 IPC (Exploitation), 511 IPC (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment).

Murugan, was produced before Sattur JM II, remanded him in judicial custody for one day.