COIMBATORE: While Bharathiar University former Vice Chancellor A Ganapathi is facing a case for receiving bribe for appointment of assistant professor, a video of Bharathiar University’s Tamil department professor G Gnanasekaran handling cash has surfaced on the social media triggering dispute into the alleged irregularities in the appointment of staff in the University.In the video, Tamil department’s professor D Gnanasekaran in an informal dress, is seen handling bulk of cash -- all currency notes in the scrapped Rs 1,000 denomination. The video has emerged in the wake of the allegations that there had been irregularities in the appointment of the assistant professors and other staff in the University and other constituency colleges.

When asked about the video, Gnanasekaran said that he did not remember the incident that was seen in the video. “The video might have been taken during the year 2012-2013. However, I have no role in the appointment of the assistant professors nor I do not hold any key position at the University level,” he said. A few months back, Bharathiar University’s former VC A Ganapathi was arrested by the sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) wing, when he was receiving Rs 1 lakh in cash and four cheques amounting to Rs 29 lakh.

The DVAC sleuths were also informed that the day after the arrest of Gapanathi, professor Gnanasekaran reportedly burnt some documents at the backyard of his house. When DVAC officials inquired with Gnanasekaran, nothing turned up. When asked about it, Gnanasekaran explained that his house cleaner had burnt the wastes at his house backyard.

“Someone has been intentionally pulling me into the controversy and I do not have any role in any recruitment,” he said. Speaking to Express, a DVAC senior official said, apart from the Ganapathi’s case, DVAC is investigating into the irregularities in staff appointment. “We have received the video footage and it is recorded in the case. We would inquire about it along with the case,” the senior official said.