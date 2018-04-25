MADURAI: A boy aged 10 died after he fell into a septic tank in his friend’s house in Kolathur Teachers Colony on Monday afternoon. Police said G Someshwaran, had gone to his friend’s house situated in the same locality to play around 11.30 am. “Around four boys were playing hide and seek and Someshwaran jumped over the compound wall at his friend’s house and landed on the septic tank lid from a height of about five feet which broke and he fell inside the tank. One of his friends who witnessed this alerted his parents,” said a police officer.

Sanitary workers who were informed and the victim’s parents pulled the boy out. He was rushed to two private hospitals from where he was referred to the government hospital. There, doctors declared him brought dead,” a neighbour said. Someshwaran was studying in Class V in a private school. Puzhal police have registered a case and are investigating.