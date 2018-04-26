MADURAI: A former research scholar of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) surrendered before the Madurai Judicial Magistrate (JM) V court in connection with the controversial MKU audio-tape scandal here on Wednesday. The accused, Karuppasamy, a resident of Thiruchuli in Virudhunagar, was remanded in judicial custody for two days. Later, Karuppasamy was lodged at the Madurai Central Prison.

Following the controversial telephonic conversation, in which the assistant professor of Devanga Arts College in Arupukottai Nirmala Devi is heard luring a group of college students to do sexual favours to higher officials of the university, that surfaced earlier, the police arrested her and the case was later transferred to Virudhunagar CB-CID.

During the interrogation that followed, Nirmala Devi named two persons – an MKU assistant professor V Murugan and his associate Karuppasamy, who completed his PhD at MKU. The CB-CID sleuths arrested Murugan on Tuesday and were on the lookout for Karuppasamy, who was on the run after the controversy broke out. While the CB-CID officials have taken Murugan in custody for investigation based on an order from the Sattur JM II court in Virudhunagar on Wednesday, sources said, the sleuths would also file a petition at the court soon, seeking custody of Karuppasamy.