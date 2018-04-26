VIRUDHUNAGAR: Nirmala devi’s aide V Murugan was taken into five-day CB-CID custody here on Wednesday. As per Nirmala’s confession CB-CID sleuths were on a search of her associates – assistant professor of management studies at MKU V Murugan and former research student of fine arts at MKU Karuppasamy – who urged her to lure girls to do sexual favours to higher university officials. On Tuesday, V Murugan was arrested by CB-CID sleuths. He was produced before Sattur JM II on Wednesday.

A CB-CID team led by S P Rajeswari applied at the court to take him in custody for ten days. After Magistrate Geetha granted permission to CB-CID sleuths to take Murugan under custody for five days, he was taken to Virudhunagar CB-CID branch. Based on Murugan’s confession, J Vijayadurai and Thangapandian, another former research student of history, were summoned for inquiry. The questioning was going on from 10 am onwards.

Sources said that J Vijayadurai helped Nirmala complete various research papers of students and that both were involved in money dealing. Though it was not relevant to the case, the CB-CID sleuths are continuing their inquiry into the development, sources further said. Meanwhile, when Nirmala and Murugan were produced before Sattur JM II, members of various women organisations, who assembled at the venue, raised their slogans and staged a protest condemning the act of the accused.

Tainted teachers

The controversy erupted after a telephonic conversation in which the assistant professor of Devanga Arts College in Arupukottai Nirmala Devi was heard luring students to give sexual favours to higher officials of the Madurai Kamaraj University came to light. Following this, police arrested Nirmala, who in turn named two other persons – assistant professor V Murugan and former research student Karuppasamy