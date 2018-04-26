CUDDALORE: A ‘green’ revolution is underway along the sandy stretches of Rasapettai fishing village, one of 43 fishing hamlets in the district. The secret behind the greenery is that Rasapettai’s residents are turning to Vetiver cultivation. Belonging to the grass family, Vetiver is a native plant that finds several uses, especially in the cosmetic industry. Buoyed by the demand, farmers here are taking advantage of the loose soil that favours Vetiver growth and expanding cultivation.

In fact, farmers claim land prices have doubled since they started expanding cultivation. Now, fishermen are showing interest in growing the perennial grass that can be sold for Rs 2 lakh a tonne and are cashing in on demand from companies in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka which export extracts of Vetiver roots.

“People were selling land since most did not realise the potential of the soil and importance of this crop. But, a few continued and are reaping profits from Vetiver,” said Prassana Kumar, a trader, who bagged a contract from a Karnataka company to procure the grass. The mechanical engineering dropout was mentored by C K Ashok Kumar of CavinKare to engage in Vetiver trade.

For Senthoor Guhan, Vetiver farming has given him new enthusiasm as he watches more than 30 workers segregating the “magic grass” on his five-acre land. He has already bagged a contract for selling the grass at a rate of Rs 1.4 lakh per tonne. An acre of land easily gives two tones of Vetiver, he said. Many other farmers in the region have also struck deals with different companies to sell the produce.

Many youth have turned entrepreneurs and middlemen, and are actively engaged with companies trading in Vetiver, Ramki, a trade, said. Meanwhile, it is win-win for the fishing community as they get farm work during the fishing ban that coincides with the Vetiver harvest period. The district administration is encouraging fishermen to take up cultivation.

Magic grass

The deep root system provide protection to structures such as causeway, drains, culvert inlets and outlets acting as a barrier

The medicinal properties of Vettiver are higher, it is used as a base in several sedatives and antiseptics

There are 23 varieties of Vettiver that are cultivated in different names in over 130 countries