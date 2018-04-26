CHENNAI: A majority of government secondary and higher secondary school teachers from the State, who had earlier boycotted evaluation of public exam test papers, on Wednesday said they have decided to tone down their protest in the interest of students. This means that students will not have to worry about a significant delay in declaration of their results. “Most teachers have decided that we will not let our protests come in the way of children’s future. While we may not boycott the evaluation of test papers, we will continue to protest using different means,”said P K Ilamaran from Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Teachers Association.

Only about 10 per cent of teachers boycotted the evaluation on Wednesday, he said.

While there was no hassle in evaluation process in Chennai, about 20 per cent did not show up in some districts, including Tiruchy and Cuddalore. The protesting teachers wore black badges while evaluating the test papers or staged a demonstration in small numbers outside some evaluation centres.

Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers Association and Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Association decided to boycott paper evaluation for classes X, XI and XII as conducting public exam for Class XI also meant that their holidays would shrink to a mere two weeks by the end of May.While most teacher associations have decided to resort to other forms of protest, a few are likely to boycott evaluation. The evaluation for 2017-18 examinations in respect of Class 12 students was done between April 11 and 25. Evaluation for Class X started on Tuesday.