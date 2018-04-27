CHENNAI: The contentious India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) case will come up for admission before the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Delhi on Friday. Acting chairman Justice Jawad Rahim, judicial member Justice S P Wangdi and expert member Nagin Nanda will decide whether to admit the petition filed by Chennai-based environmentalist and coordinator of Poovulagin Nanbargal G Sundarrajan or not.

In the petition, Sundarrajan termed the fresh environmental clearance granted ‘impugned’ and said such a mega project, being carried out for the first time in the country and coming close to an ecologically sensitive area, has been approved without conducting the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA). Also, the EAC has no jurisdiction to appraise the Category B project, besides failing to consider any of the concerns raised by the State Expert Appraisal Committee.