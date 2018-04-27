CHENNAI: Following the Madras High Court’s order transferring the gutka scam probe to the CBI, the opposition parties on Thursday urged the ministers and top officials, alleged to be involved in the scam, to step down until the completion of the probe.“ I welcome the High Court’s order on CBI inquiry into gutka scam case. It creates a hope among the public that corrupt officials will be severely punished and justice will be done in this case,” said DMK working president and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin.

“Already various reports were published in media that Health Minister C Vijaya Basker, Director General of Police T K Rajendran and former Chennai Police Commissioner S George were given bribe to allow gutka sales. The officials facing serious charges should step down to facilitate a fair enquiry. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami should also step down,” Stalin said.

“The minister and authorities, who were charged in connection with the case, should step down and the Tamil Nadu government should take decisive steps to control the sales of gutka in the State,” said Thol Thirumavalavan, founder-president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, in a release.Welcoming the High Court order, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said, “The party urges resignation of the ministers and police officials, who were charged in the case. Investigation should be carried out under High Court supervision.”

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, MP and State youth wing president of the PMK, said Vijaya Basker and authorities, who are involved in the case, should be sacked and the State government should be dissolved so as to conduct the probe without any trouble.Meanwhile, Vijaya Basker said it was very common to throw such charges against persons in public life. Following the court order, DGP T K Rajendran called on the Chief Minister and Home Secretary Niranjan Mardi at the secretariat.