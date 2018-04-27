Madras HC directs CBSE to re-allot NEET exam centres

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court today directed the CBSE to re-allot the NEET examination centres in respect of those candidates from Tamil Nadu, who have been allotted centres in other states, adjacent to their place of residence or at least in the state at the earliest.

A division bench of justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and M Dhandapani was disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by S Kalimuthu Mylavan, a lawyer.

The petitioner had sought a direction to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for re-allotment of the NEET examination centres for the candidates from Tamil Nadu, who were assigned centres outside the state.

"Because of allotment of exam centres in other states, the candidates will have to travel a long distance and there will be financial implications on them," the bench said.

"We direct the CBSE that in respect of the candidates who have been allotted centres in Kerala, Rajasthan or other faraway places or in other states, (they) shall be allotted centres adjacent to their place of residence or at least in Tamil Nadu at the earliest," it added.

The revised allotment should be intimated to the candidates by the CBSE by publishing the information on a website or newspaper, the bench said.

Similarly, candidates who have been allotted centres in other states can apply to the local NEET exam centre and get fresh allotments.

"On such representation, the same shall be considered by the authorities in a proper manner as directed above and such details shall be published," the bench said.

The petitioner had submitted that the candidates from Tamil Nadu were allotted examination centres in other states and not within the state as mentioned in their applications.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held across the country on May 6.

The petitioner had contended that most of the candidates were from rural areas and belonged to poor families and that they might not be able to afford their stay in other states.

He had prayed to the court to quash the April 18 public notice issued by the CBSE, which conducts the NEET, and for a subsequent direction to re-allot the examination centres for the candidates from Tamil Nadu.