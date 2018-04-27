Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court rejects plea seeking disqualification of Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Panneerselvam, 10 AIADMK MLAs

Dismissing the petition filed by DMK Whip Sakkrapani, the court said it could not interfere in the Assembly Speaker's domain.

Published: 27th April 2018 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, for voting against the government during a confidence motion moved by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami last year.

Dismissing the petition filed by DMK Whip R. Sakkrapani, the court said it could not interfere in the Assembly Speaker's domain.

The court said it had the power of judicial review of decisions taken, but could not interfere in a matter where the Speaker had not taken a decision.

It also referred to a case pending in the Supreme Court on a similar issue arising from Andhra Pradesh.

The disqualification petition was filed against 11 AIADMK legislators for voting against the confidence motion on Chief Minister K. Palaniswami government on February 18, 2017, defying the party whip.

At that time, Panneerselvam had rebelled against the party led by jailed leader V.K. Sasikala. Later, Panneerselvam merged his group with the one led by Palaniswami who sidelined Sasikala and her relative T.T.V. Dinakaran.

The petition for disqualification was filed by Sakkarapani soon after Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal disqualified 18 legislators owing allegiance to sidelined AIADMK leader Dinakaran.

The legislators belonging to Dinakaran camp had also written to the Governor expressing their loss of confidence in Chief Minister Palaniswai and requested him to appoint a new Chief Minister.

The case filed by the disqualified legislators against the Speaker's action is pending before the high court.

As per the party position in Tamil Nadu assembly, the ruling AIADMK has 116 members followed by DMK-89, Congress-8, IUML-1, Independent-1, the Speaker and 18 vacant seats, totalling 234. Besides, there is one nominated member without voting right.

On Friday, the court also dismissed another petition filed by DMK lawmaker J. Anbazhagan against the unveiling of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's portrait in the Assembly.

Welcoming the two judgements , K. Pandiarajan, the Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, said the court's decision was validation of Tamil Nadu Speaker's decision.

He said the opposition parties might be disappointed but it would give them clarity as to what kind of cases could be filed in the courts.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said the two orders of the court on Friday was like having milk and fruit together. "It is a twin happy news. Justice has been done."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court O Panneerselvam Tamil Nadu AIADMK
More from this section

Madras HC rejects Rajiv case convict Nalini's plea for early release

Gutkha scam: DMK MLAs try to picket TN DGP office demanding resignation of Police chief TK Rajendran

Tamil Nadu elementary school teachers end four-day hunger strike

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures