The controversy erupted after a telephonic conversation in which Nirmala Devi was heard luring students to give sexual favours to higher officials.

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Nirmala’s aide Karuppasamy, a former research scholar of MKU Fine Arts department, was taken into four-day custory by CB-CID, on Thursday.As per Nirmala’s confession, it was her associates assistant professor of Management Studies V Murugan and a former research student Karuppasamy who urged her to lure girls. While Murugan was arrested on Tuesday, Karuppasamy surrendered before Madurai JM V Court on Wednesday.

When Karuppasamy was produced before Sattur JM II on Thursday, CB-CID sleuths asked the Magistrate to allow them to take him in custody for 10 days. But, Magistrate Geetha gave them four days.

CB-CID sleuths have also called Director of Human Resource Development Centre of MKU V Kalaiselvan to Virudhunagar for questioning.

Addressing media persons, Karuppasamy’s advocate said, “He is doing post doctorate in MKU. He was asked by higher officials to arrange a room for Nirmala Devi on March 9 in a guest house. That was the first time Karuppasamy met Nirmala. Following the meeting, they came to know that they belong to the same place. Nirmala used to drop Karuppasamy in her car. Nirmala did not mention Karuppasamy any where in the audio tape. It’s to save the higher officials that CB-CID sleuths arrested Murugan and Karuppasamy who belong to Dalit community. Thanapandian, a research scholar, is also under CB-CID scanner.”The advocate further alleged that Additional Controller of Examination M Rajarajan and V Kalaiselvan were involved in the sexual scandal. “CB-CID has got photo evidence regarding this.”

Panel likely to seek more time

The Governor appointed single-man committee R Santhanam said that the questioning of the tainted assistant professor of Devanga Arts College in Arupukottai Nirmala Devi inside Madurai Central Prison was completed and that he might request the Governor Banwarilal Purohit to extend the time of the committee as he is yet to question Murugan as well as Karuppasamy who are under CB-CID custody.

Charge memo to four

Virudhunagar Judicial Magistrate issued charge memo to four court staff for leaking court documents to media. On April 16, Nirmala Devi was arrested and was produced before Virudhunagar Magistrate Mumtaj Begam. At that time, the documents related to the case was submitted to the court. Later, it was telecast by a private television channel