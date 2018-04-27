CHENNAI: A two-stage completion certificates is now mandatory for all categories of building across Tamil Nadu, except industrial buildings and those residential buildings that have three dwelling units, under the jurisdiction of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). According to a Government Order, the buildings under the DTCP limits will have to be inspected by an empanelled architect, engineer or licensed surveyor at the plinth level stage and after the completion of entire building.

Without a valid completion certificate at any stage, neither the applicant nor the buyer or a worker or any other person shall occupy the building, the GO stated.

As per new norms, the developers or builders in DTCP limits will have to submit along with the application, a plan showing the site boundary, dimension of building and setback all around and the plan must be authenticated by applicant, architect or structural engineer or licensed surveyor.After that, a competent authority, on his own or through empanelled professionals, will conduct an inspection to verify whether the building size and setback conform to construction made up to plinth level as per the approved plan.

Then a photograph of the building will be taken with date stamp and upon the confirmation of empanelled professionals, the construction continuance certificate for continuing the construction will be given within 15 days from the date of receipt of application.Similarly, once the building is completed, a competent authority or an empanelled professional will conduct an inspection and confirm that the drawing reflects on construction on site. Subsequently, compliance certificates from various authorities who have issued no objection certificate will be scrutinised.

A separate scrutiny fee for completion certificate at Rs 3 per square foot of built-up area will be collected from the applicant at the time of planning permission towards the cost of issue of completion certificate.

In cases where a empanelled professional is engaged for inspection, Rs 1 per square foot of plinth area shall be paid to licensed surveyor or structural engineer or architect on submission of inspection report at plinth level stage and Rs 1.50 per square foot of built-up area to any of the three on submission of inspection report for completion of structural work.

The guidelines for issuing completion certificate will be in line with the norms or guidelines followed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and format for obtaining certificate will be on the basis of the National Building Code, 2016.The government has now asked the DTCP to empanel professionals like registered architects, structural engineers and licensed surveyors at district level for outsourcing the inspection and scrutiny.

And if adequate number of professionals are not available in any particular district, professionals from adjoining district will have to be assigned the task of inspection and certification. The completion certificate norms will be made applicable from the date of issue of this order (April 16, 2018) and will be applicable for all planning permissions issued from the date of the order.

Rate card

Scrutiny fee for completion certificate at Rs 3 per sq foot of built-up area will be collected at the time of planning permission

When an empanelled professional is engaged for inspection, Rs 1 per sq foot of plinth area shall be paid