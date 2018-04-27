TIRUCHY: Seeking to assure farmers, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said the AIADMK would protect the State’s rights in the Cauvery issue.Addressing party cadre after inaugurating party’s Tiruchy urban district unit office, Palaniswami reiterated that AIADMK is the only party that has been truly fighting to assert the State’s rights on Cauvery waters.

“Several parties are talking about Tamil Nadu’s rights over Cauvery only now, AIADMK is the only party that has been truly fighting for it. In 1986, party founder MGR demanded the formation of CMB. After his demise, Jayalalithaa waged a legal battle for Cauvery. Following her path, this government will surely secure a favourable solution for Tamil Nadu in the issue, as also establish our rights on Mullaiperiyar and Palar,” Palaniswami said.

Further, the CM accused Opposition parties of instigating protests against the State, and said his government had been turning all hurdles into stepping stones and implementing the welfare schemes for people. “Some people are striving to create a rift in the party. Going by the warm welcome I received here, I would say AIADMK will emerge victorious in all the upcoming elections.”