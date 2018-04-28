Day of double delight for Palaniswami-led government in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court’s dismissal of a batch of petitions, filed by the DMK and others seeking directions to the Assembly Speaker to disqualify the 11 MLAs including the present Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who had voted against the government, headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in the House on February 16, 2017, has come as a relief to the AIADMK government while delivering a blow to the DMK.Leaders of the AIADMK including the CM were buoyed over the verdict while DMK working president MK Stalin announced that the party would challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the HC has also dismissed another petition from the DMK seeking directions to remove the portrait of the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, from the Assembly hall as she was convicted in the disproportionate wealth case. The court said it could not interfere in such issues since the Speaker had to take a decision on this. So, on Friday, it was a double whammy for the DMK in the High Court.

“It may be morally wrong to glorify the corrupt. However, in the absence of law prohibiting display of portraits of persons convicted for corruption, this court cannot interfere with the display of photographs of Jayalalithaa on that ground as that might amount to imposition of punishment not authorised by law,” the First Bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose said.Political analyst Raveenthran Thuraisamy sees this verdict as a relief to the AIADMK government which has been facing allegations of instability after the disqualification of 18 MLAs who supported TTV Dhinakaran.

“The verdict will strengthen the stability of the government. Besides, it indicates that the judiciary tried to avoid a confrontation with the Speaker. So, the court may uphold the disqualification of 18 MLAs also. Of course, both cases are not similar in essence. But both pertain to the decision of the Speaker,” Thuraisamy told Express.Answering queries from mediapersons in Salem, the CM expressed happiness over the HC verdicts.

In Chennai, Law Minister CVe Shanmugam said, “Right from day one, we have been saying that this case was filed by the DMK with political motive. As such, today’s verdicts in two cases are big blows to the DMK.” Tamil Development Minister K Pandiarajan said, “The court has given two important verdicts. Each and every verdict is a precedent and these also will remain so.” However, Stalin said his party would continue its legal battle on both issues before the SC.

“Judiciary is the hope of the common man. On Friday the court said that it cannot interfere with the Speaker’s decision on the petition for disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs as well as the removal of the portrait of Jayalalithaa. So, the natural question that arises is why the court admitted these petitions and postponed the verdict for so long. To reflect on this, DMK will continue its battle before in SC.”

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “The HC has given a clear verdict in this case and indicated that the court cannot interfere in the domain of the Assembly Speaker. The DMK has filed this petition to create a confusion in the State even after the two factions of the AIADMK merged and have been functioning well. Now, the court has put a full stop to this attempt.”

