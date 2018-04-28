Home States Tamil Nadu

Man held for posts linking Tamil Nadu ministers to Madurai Kamaraj University sex scandal

A resident of Keezh Iruppu village was arrested by the cyber crime branch yesterday for his social media posts linking the ministers to Nirmala Devi.

Published: 28th April 2018 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

CUDDALORE: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posting defamatory comments on social media linking a few state ministers with a professor held in connection with a sex scandal, police said today.

Santhosh, resident of Keezh Iruppu village here, was arrested by the cyber crime branch yesterday for his social media posts linking the ministers to Nirmala Devi, assistant professor at the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai.

Police said they had studied his posts on Facebook and confirmed that they were defamatory in nature before arresting him.

Santhosh, a diploma holder, was taken to Chennai for further interrogation, officials said.

Nirmala Devi was arrested on April 16, a day after an audio clip went viral on the social media, in which she purportedly sought to persuade girls to consider extending sexual favours to senior officials of the MKU, to which the college is affiliated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sex scandal Nirmala Devi Facebook
More from this section

Tamil Nadu: Five get death penalty for Polur hooch tragedy

Political speeches banned in college events in Tamil Nadu

Father sentenced to 42 years in prison for raping minor daughter in Tamil Nadu

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018