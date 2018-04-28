Man held for posts linking Tamil Nadu ministers to Madurai Kamaraj University sex scandal

By PTI

CUDDALORE: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posting defamatory comments on social media linking a few state ministers with a professor held in connection with a sex scandal, police said today.

Santhosh, resident of Keezh Iruppu village here, was arrested by the cyber crime branch yesterday for his social media posts linking the ministers to Nirmala Devi, assistant professor at the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai.

Police said they had studied his posts on Facebook and confirmed that they were defamatory in nature before arresting him.

Santhosh, a diploma holder, was taken to Chennai for further interrogation, officials said.

Nirmala Devi was arrested on April 16, a day after an audio clip went viral on the social media, in which she purportedly sought to persuade girls to consider extending sexual favours to senior officials of the MKU, to which the college is affiliated.