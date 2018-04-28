Political speeches banned in college events in Tamil Nadu

S Mannar Mannan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Amidst a slew of speeches among students by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, the Directorate of Collegiate Education has banned political speeches during college events.In a circular, dated April 25, to principals of government arts colleges and regional joint directors, Director of Collegiate Education J Manjula said, “It has come to our knowledge that chief guests and other persons participating in college events and functions are propagating the ideologies of their political parties and movements. This poses a hindrance to the students’ education and their research mindset gets affected. Persons participating in college events should avoid spreading and discussing their party’s or movement’s ideologies. Permission should not be given for such events.”

The regional joint directors of collegiate education were also instructed to issue a circular to government-aided and self financing colleges under their control in this regard.Commenting on the circular, Association of University Teachers former general secretary C Pichandy was of the opinion that a total ban was not right and instead wanted specific directions on what can and cannot be discussed at such events. Stating that students should be aware of what was going on around them, he suggested that such a ban will keep them in the dark, he argued.