648 kg of gutka in three lakh packets seized in Tamil Nadu, three held

The illegal manufacturing unit near Sulur functional for over 6 years, but none paid heed.

Published: 29th April 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:31 AM

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after the Madras High Court ordered a CBI inquiry into the alleged illegal trade of gutka products in the State, Coimbatore rural police raided an illegal gutka manufacturing unit in Kannampalayam near Sulur on the outskirts of the city for more than 12 hours from Friday night. 

Police found about 648 kg of gutka packed in over three lakh small packets inside the illegal manufacturing unit, said sources.

Police seized 79 kg of tobacco products and the unit was sealed  to prevent tampering of evidence. They arrested the supervisor of the unit, Raghuram, and three north Indian labourers. The owner of the unit, Amith Jain, is in Delhi.  On Friday night, acting on a tip-off, a team of police headed by Coimbatore Superintendent of Police Pa Moorthy raided the premises of the illegal gutka manufacturing unit located at the centre of the Kannampalayam village near Sulur. To their surprise, sacks of raw materials used to manufacture gutka were found hoarded inside the unit, apart from packed products in sachets. 

 “On Friday night, initially, after entering into the premises, the special team struggled hard due to language problem as only North Indian labourers were inside the premises. The inquiry gained a grip only after they managed to find the supervisor of the unit, Raghuram, residing in the nearby village of Kannampalyam. Police managed to bring him to the manufacturing unit in the night and conducted inquiries with them until Saturday morning,” sources privy to investigation told Express. 

Investigations revealed that the unit was functioning here from 2011. “Whatever the top police officials asked, the supervisor and the labourers continued to say that they have the permission to the run the unit. So, police became angry and asked for the copies of the permission. Only then, it was known that they have had permission to manufacture betel nuts since 2011 and then they had renewed the permission to manufacture sweet betels in 2013,” sources added.With the permission to manufacture sweet betels, they were manufacturing banned gutka products illegally. 

So police seized 79 kilograms of tobacco products, while samples of the rest of the 1,398 kg of pan masala and gutka were taken. “As they have license for manufacturing pan masala, we have taken the samples. If it is found that they have violated the standards mentioned by the Food Safety cell, additional sections would be added,” a senior official told Express.

Sulur police booked all five persons including the owner of the unit Amith Jain, under sections 7 read with 10 of The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act,  273 (Sale of noxious food or drink) and  328( Causing hurt by means of poison) of Indian Penal Code. The police arrested the three workers and one supervisor.  On Saturday afternoon, Superintendent of Police Pa Moorthy got a tip off from his senior official, after which he formed a special team with the Prohibition Enforcement Wing officials and his Armed Reserve police force to conduct a raid.

