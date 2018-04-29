Madras High Court quashes notice to Tamil Nadu collectors on liquors shops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has set aside a notice dated September 1, 2017, of the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise department directing all district Collectors to permit FL I and FL II licensed liquors shops, which are located within the limits of municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats, to function with immediate effect.

The First Bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose quashed the notice while allowing a PIL petition from Advocates Forum for Social Justice, by its president K Baalu, on Friday.

“In our view, the impugned notice cannot be sustained,” the Bench said and added that the State authorities will have to carry out the exercise of determining if any liquor shop set up or proposed to be set up and/or re-opened was covered by the order of Supreme Court dated July 11, 2017, on a case-by-case basis.

The petitioner assailed the notice which directed Collectors to permit all FL I to FL II licensed shops within the limits of municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats, pursuant to which 1,700 liquor shops have allegedly been opened all over Tamil Nadu.

The government would have to take recourse to all relevant factors, including the nature of development in the area and the object underlying the direction prohibiting the sale of liquor on National and State Highways, the bench added.

The Bench also said the clarification that the intent of the order of the Supreme Court was not to prohibit licensed establishments within the municipal areas, would have to harmoniously be interpreted with the bar on liquor shops along the stretches of National and State Highways, which fall within the limits of a municipal corporation, city, town or local authority and any decision in this regard would have to be taken on a case-by-case basis and would perhaps not apply to licensed clubs and hotels in urban agglomerations which are not easily or ordinarily accessible to drivers of motor vehicles.