Mulshi Dam tragedy: Gross oversight led to drowning of three Chennai kids, say officials

CHENNAI: The ECI Matriculation School in Tondiarpet is facing an inquiry over the death of three students of the school during a summer camp organised by NGO Teach For India (TFI), in collaboration with Pune-based Jackukine School of Thought.“It was a gross oversight on the part of those present to allow children into the backwaters of Mulshi Dam, located 40 km from Pune,” a State government official told Express on Saturday.

“Summer holidays started on April 20 and the school did not seek permission as they took the students after that,” another official from the Directorate of Matriculation Schools said. “The NGO will be questioned by police as both the school and NGO are accountable. As of now, our focus is to send a government representative to bring the remaining 17 students back on Sunday.”The TFI issued a statement on Friday assuring that it would cooperate with authorities. “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate accident of April 26 in Pune, which took the lives of three Chennai students,” the NGO said. “An investigation into the tragic accident is underway and we are collaborating with the authorities to provide any information that may be required.”

Meanwhile, parents are thinking twice about sending their children for summer camps. “I was thinking of sending my son for an adventure camp,” said A Latha (name changed), the mother of a 15-year-old. “After seeing what happened in Pune, I decided against it. He was to go with a couple of his friends, but now all the parents are reconsidering. After the Theni forest fire and this incident, it seems too risky.”

There are no norms for conducting summer camps, said the official from the Directorate of Matriculation Schools. “The government’s stance is very clear — summer camps should not be conducted by schools,” the official said. “The summer vacation is meant for children to relax and not to engage in strenuous activity in the heat. The minister has been very clear that special classes too should not be conducted during the vacation. If parents voluntarily enrol their children in private summer camps, they should be aware of the risks involved and then sign up.”

Experts believed it would be unreasonable to expect the government to regulate the innumerable summer camps in the State. “Summer camps have become indispensable in today’s times,” said A Narayanan of Change India. “One can bring in the norms, but who is going to enforce them? When the camp is organised through a school, the norms can be enforced. But when it is through a private organisation, it is the parents who are taking the risk. It is up to the parents to be careful.”

However, there are certain norms that schools need to follow when it comes to taking children on excursions. “Schools have to obtain permission from the Chief Educational Officer,” said a senior official in the Education Department. “There should be at least one teacher for every 10 students, if not one teacher for every five students. It is mandatory to provide a consent letter from the parents as well as an assurance that the school will not be venturing into any ‘danger areas’ and will follow the requisite safety precautions like staying away from water bodies and so on. Many schools are not taking permission before their trips and that is the problem,” he added.

CM orders probe into death of schoolkids

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has ordered an inquiry into the death of the three schoolchildren. The children were under the supervision of four teachers when the tragedy occurred in Pune. The victims and staff members did not know swimming. The bodies were fished out with the help of villagers. While expressing grief, the Chief Minister ordered the Education Department to inquire into the incident and take appropriate action, an official press release said. The government also announced `1 lakh solatium to the family members of each student from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, the release added.