'No free rice if villages not ODF': Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi withholds order after criticism 

Kiran Bedi has ordered on Saturday that free rice would not be supplied if people in rural areas failed to make their villages clean and open defecation free.

Published: 29th April 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi | Express Photo

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Facing severe criticism for her order on Saturday that free rice would not be supplied if people in rural areas failed to make their villages clean and open defecation free, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said she was “withholding” the decision that night. After a visit to Mannadipet village, Bedi, in a statement, Saturday afternoon had said, “Rice distribution will be now linked to the active participation of the local community in maintaining the village neat and clean.

The distribution of rice will be made on certification of the concerned constituency MLA and the Commune Panchayat Commissioner of that village”. This decision will come into force from June 1, at the end of the four weeks time she had given for accomplishing the task. “Till then the free rice supplies will be kept on hold and in safe storage. It shall be distributed to the beneficiaries on the village being certified clean,” said Bedi. 

The move provoked strong criticism from all across the political spectrum, with Puducherry Chief minister V Narayanasamy, who was travelling and taken by surprise at the order, slamming it. “It is totally against the Food Security Act and it clearly shows that Administrator does not know administration,” charged Narayanasamy. As per the free rice scheme, 20kg of free rice is provided to those below the poverty line and 10kg to those above the poverty line, he said. 

Bedi later said her intention had not been to deny poor persons of entitlements. “To avoid misreading of this intention and in view of the forthcoming commitment made by the UT Government that villages in Puducherry will achieve ODF by June end, I am happy to give them some more time. Therefore I am WITHHOLDING my earlier communications,” she said in a statement.

As per the free rice scheme implemented by the government, 20kg of free rice is provided to those below the poverty line (BPL) and 10kg to those above the poverty line (APL), he said. Bedi’s move drew criticism, and late Saturday night, she clarified that her intention had not been to deny any poor persons of their entitlements. “To avoid misreading of this intention and in view of the forthcoming commitment made by the UT Government that villages in Puducherry will achieve ODF by June end, I am happy to give them some more time. Therefore I am withholding my earlier communications,” said Bedi. “The communication under comment is an expression of my serious intent about addressing the root causes of health hazards in rural areas,” her statement added.

