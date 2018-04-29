No front is proposed, but alignment of people: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao after meeting DMK's MK Stalin

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing delight over the huddle with DMK working president MK Stalin in Chennai today, Telangana Chief Minister and founder of Telangana Rashtra Samithi K Chandrasekhar Rao said there was no proposal for a front but what was being tried was an alignment of the people.

Talking to reporters after holding parleys with Stalin, he said, " We have not proposed a third or fourth front. Who said third front? Nothing like a front." He added, it was not a mere alignment of political parties but of the people, the masses and farming community. Responding to a question whether he would reach out to the Congress, Rao said, "Neither we say we will associate with Congress nor will decide."

Saying that the talks with DMK would continue, he hoped to forge ahead a new idea for qualitative change of politics in the nation which should be secular and no second thought to it. Rao, who had been trying to rope in regional parties, stressed the need for more autonomy to states and subjects like health, education,

agriculture, urban and rural development be transferred to States while Centre can concentrate on External affairs.

Stalin stated that he would share the details of the discussion with like-minded parties and within his party before responding to Rao.