Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth’s charisma seems not enough to woo grassroots workers

Superstar Rajinikanth’s fan club Rajini Makkal Mandram is struggling to enlist booth committee members for 65,000 polling stations in the State. 

Published: 29th April 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Even the social media has failed to charm the actor’s followers. | Express Photo

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth’s fan club Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) is struggling to enlist booth committee members for 65,000 polling stations in the State. “Till now, we have managed to appoint only 30 per cent booth committee members. Initially, we thought it would be a very easy task as we had fan clubs in each and every village. But the ground reality is different,” said an RMM district level functionary.Rajini has one of the largest fan clubs in the State, but the irony now is that the actor’s older fans, who joined the fan club in the early 1980s, have shifted allegiance to other political outfits or have been indifferent to politics.

Since fan club activities were minimal for the last two decades and were only active during release of Rajini’s films and his birth anniversary functions, reviving it is turning out to be a difficult task for RMM office-bearers. “Approximately, we had around 600 fans clubs in the district till mid 1990s. Of them, only 225 had been registered as the headquarters of the fans associations stopped registering new clubs in early 90s. We did not want to encourage new associations as we could not offer first day first show tickets to them due to limited screening on those days,” says a former district secretary of Rajinikanth fans association.

But now the challenge is to revive the lost base. “Thalaivar wanted to reconstruct the fans association structure and he instructed us through State functionaries that we should constitute booth-level committees in all 65,000 stations to float a political party. But we could not find our fan base in rural TN when we visited the villages recently as many of them are actively functioning with various political parties and some are not interested in politics,” an RMM office-bearer confided.

Interestingly, recruiting new members to the RMM has also been a challenge for office-bearers. “Major political parties are threatening villagers that they may forfeit government welfare schemes if they get themselves enrolled in RMM,” said another union level office-bearer. 

Even the social media has failed to charm the actor’s followers. The RMM’s official Facebook account has only 3,466 followers till now. However,  in 1996, Rajini was seen as a ‘kingmaker’ after he expressed his open support to the DMK-led alliance in Assembly elections, resulting in its victory. At that time, Rajini’s fans urged him to contest elections. The hesitant Superstar, who had his fans guessing till 2017, took a decision on political plunge in December 31 last year stating that his party will contest all 234 Assembly constituencies without any alliance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajinikanth Rajini Makkal Mandram
More from this section

Unreported pregnancies fuelling rise in maternal mortality rate in Coimbatore

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet Stalin, Karunanidhi today for Federal Front pitch

'No free rice if villages not ODF': Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi withholds order after criticism 

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018