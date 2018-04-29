Unreported pregnancies fuelling rise in maternal mortality rate in Coimbatore

Prabhakar T By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Despite being known as the medical hub of south Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore has recorded the highest rate of maternal mortality for 2017-18 in the State. According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, from April 2017 to March 2018, as many as 495 maternal deaths were reported across Tamil Nadu. Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Salem took the top three spots, with 64, 50 and 47 deaths respectively.

According to health department officials, poor reporting of pregnancy in rural pockets of these districts is behind the surge in maternal deaths. As women in tribal areas prefer to deliver babies with traditional methods, they evade doctor check-ups, leading to maternal casualties. Similarly, the three districts have a significant migrant population, making it difficult to keep track of the women who are pregnant.

An official cites the case of a pregnant woman near Valparai on the outskirts of Coimbatore, who was a migrant worker. “She survived by selling broomsticks. When she was unable to make ends meet with that income, she moved to Pollachi town first. Later, even without informing the nearby PHC and anganwadi workers, she moved to Anaimalai. When anganwadi workers reported her case to the Anaimalai PHC, it was found that it was the same woman who had earlier received treatment at the PHC near Pollachi.

“But during the eighth month of her pregnancy, the woman went missing again and couldn’t be traced. However, she was brought dead to the Pollachi Government Hospital a month later due to complications arising from child birth,” a doctor associated with a PHC in Pollachi said.Though not willing to confirm the number of maternal mortalities in the district, Deputy Director of Health Services, P G Banumathi, acknowledged the rise in the number of such deaths in Coimbatore.

“Though the number of deaths went up in 2017, it has come down to single digit in the first three months of 2018. The reason for the rise was the unwillingness among women in rural areas to notify health officials. Even in urban areas, the rate of reporting pregnancies earlier wasn’t very high. But that has changed now,” she said.

Ground-level health workers, who meet pregnant women twice a week, said the nature of pregnant women in urban and rural areas differs. “While women in rural areas are reluctant to report pregnancy to the hospital, women in urban areas are stubborn to take up advice. For example, urban mothers do not even consume saththu maavu (multigrain health mix) during months of pregnancy. Lack of healthy food would also lead to complications at the time of delivery,” S Stella, an anganwadi worker in Coimbatore city, said.

But Stella felt things have changed in the rural areas over the last few years, with the government giving financial assistance to pregnant women. “So now, women in rural areas register, at least to get assistance. But many are still not actually interested to take up treatment,” she said. Anganwadi workers too agree that treating migrant workers is a challenge. As per rules, each worker has to meet 15 pregnant women, twice a week.

“We have to meet them and convince them on the need to get vaccination and regular check-ups. We even convince those who are unwilling to take up treatment after the advice of doctors. But tracing migrant workers is a difficult task,” they say. However, National Health Mission director for the State, Darez Ahamed, said it is too early to comment on the statistics, since they have to scrutinise overall deaths and add unreported deliveries across the State.

“Though our prime aim is to ensure that no pregnant women dies, the data of Ministry of Family and Healthcare is just an indicator and is taken from the total number of reported deliveries. Similarly, if a woman from Tirupur is referred to Coimbatore and if unfortunately, she succumbed to haemorrhage, the count will be added to Coimbatore district. It is also possible that all complicated cases are referred to the nearby urban district,” he said.

Further, he said the rate of reporting deliveries is also very low and only after collecting total numbers would they decide on the maternal mortality rate. Similarly, pregnant women who died due to other reasons may have been included in maternal death list by the union ministry. But only deaths due to complications at the time of delivery are treated as maternal death by the State government,’ he added.

Health secretary J Radhakrishnan said that they have been taking enough measures to reduce maternal deaths. However, Radhakrishnan also said they won’t able to arrive at a conclusion with data collected over such a short period. “Even three years’ data is short and only a vast survey will give us the actual picture,” he said.

Need to register

According to sources in the health department, of the total number of deliveries in the State, only about 70% are reported before and at the time of delivery, while the

rest are reported after birth of the child. This means, of the 10.15 lakh deliveries in the State, only 7.5 lakh are reported before and at the time of delivery

Speaking to Express, National Health Mission director for the State, Darez Ahamed, said that the rate of reporting would increase in the coming days as the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) ID has become mandatory for getting birth certificate for the newborn

“All pregnant women are required to register under the Department of Reproductive and Child Health. They should register here at the beginning of pregnancy,” he said

Government to increase aid

According to the sources in the health department, the government has been providing `12,000 to pregnant women in three phases, from the beginning of pregnancy to delivery. To grab the attention of rural women and encourage them to report pregnancy, the government is planning to increase aid for pregnant women from `12,000 to `18,000. This is likely to be implemented in a month’s time under Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Benefit Scheme