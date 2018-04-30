73 hospitalised after taking 'prasadam' in temple in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

CUDDALORE: As many as 73 people including six children and 14 women took ill after consuming 'prasadam' at a temple in the district today, police said.

The devotees took 'Sambar' rice offered at Amman temple in V Sathamangalam village as part of a festival, they said.

Soon after, they complained of giddiness and vomiting and were taken to the government hospital at Virudachalam near here.

Virudachalam Revenue Divisional Officer S Chandra, visited the hospital.

Meanwhile, the devotees alleged that a dead lizard was found in the rice served to them.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said.

On April 5, two women, who were among the 30 people hospitalised after taking temple 'prasadam' in Coimbatore district, died.