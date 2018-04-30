Home States Tamil Nadu

73 hospitalised after taking 'prasadam' in temple in Tamil Nadu

As many as 73 people including six children and 14 women took ill after consuming 'prasadam' at a temple in the district today.

Published: 30th April 2018 11:57 AM

For representational purposes

By PTI

CUDDALORE: As many as 73 people including six children and 14 women took ill after consuming 'prasadam' at a temple in the district today, police said.

The devotees took 'Sambar' rice offered at Amman temple in V Sathamangalam village as part of a festival, they said.

Soon after, they complained of giddiness and vomiting and were taken to the government hospital at Virudachalam near here.

Virudachalam Revenue Divisional Officer S Chandra, visited the hospital.

Meanwhile, the devotees alleged that a dead lizard was found in the rice served to them.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said.

On April 5, two women, who were among the 30 people hospitalised after taking temple 'prasadam' in Coimbatore district, died.

