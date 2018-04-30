Home States Tamil Nadu

Bare minimum is keyword of Tamil Nadu Congress

The Congress is running with a bare minimum number of office-bearers in the State. Except for the State president and district unit presidents, there have been no functionaries in any other role in th

Published: 30th April 2018 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Congress is running with a bare minimum number of office-bearers in the State. Except for the State president and district unit presidents, there have been no functionaries in any other role in the party for nine months now.Some of the district presidents lament that even organising a small event at the district level is a taxing exercise in the absence of the subordinate functionaries to assist them. “Earlier, we can order that every functionary bring at least 10 cadre to party events.

Now we have to wait for even the former functionaries to arrive. Recently, we conducted a fast and human chain protests and faced several difficulties in mobilising people,” said S Ibrahim Babu, former president of the Pudukkottai town unit. As per the party’s internal rules, each of the district units, besides the district president, must have a treasurer, five functionaries as vice-presidents, general secretaries and deputy secretaries. Each district should also have a 25-member executive committee. But the party now has just district presidents and State unit president S Thirunavukkarasar. The party had formal elections for all vacant posts in August. But the names of the elected functionaries were never made public.

“I was appointed in last August as the district president. But I am left to work all alone. I can only request everyone to get the party works done,” said a district president on condition of anonymity.“At the State level, the president may be able to manage out of influence he enjoys. But for the district presidents, it is very difficult to get things done,” says Ibrahim Babu.

When contacted by Express, State unit president Thirunavukkarasar said such problems were not just unique to Tamil Nadu unit of the party. The situation is similar across the country. “The names of the functionaries are pending for approval from the All India Congress Committee. Now, Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has been appointed as our State organiser. He has permitted us to release the list of elected functionaries. We will do it at the earliest,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress
More from this section
EVM, Voting

Name of 143-year-old in poll roll raises stink

Dad’s casual remark makes girl pursue, crack IAS exam

Women wave Rs 20 notes, remind TTV Dhinakaran of ‘promised’ money during RK Nagar by-election

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple