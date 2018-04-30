Bare minimum is keyword of Tamil Nadu Congress

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Congress is running with a bare minimum number of office-bearers in the State. Except for the State president and district unit presidents, there have been no functionaries in any other role in the party for nine months now.Some of the district presidents lament that even organising a small event at the district level is a taxing exercise in the absence of the subordinate functionaries to assist them. “Earlier, we can order that every functionary bring at least 10 cadre to party events.

Now we have to wait for even the former functionaries to arrive. Recently, we conducted a fast and human chain protests and faced several difficulties in mobilising people,” said S Ibrahim Babu, former president of the Pudukkottai town unit. As per the party’s internal rules, each of the district units, besides the district president, must have a treasurer, five functionaries as vice-presidents, general secretaries and deputy secretaries. Each district should also have a 25-member executive committee. But the party now has just district presidents and State unit president S Thirunavukkarasar. The party had formal elections for all vacant posts in August. But the names of the elected functionaries were never made public.

“I was appointed in last August as the district president. But I am left to work all alone. I can only request everyone to get the party works done,” said a district president on condition of anonymity.“At the State level, the president may be able to manage out of influence he enjoys. But for the district presidents, it is very difficult to get things done,” says Ibrahim Babu.

When contacted by Express, State unit president Thirunavukkarasar said such problems were not just unique to Tamil Nadu unit of the party. The situation is similar across the country. “The names of the functionaries are pending for approval from the All India Congress Committee. Now, Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has been appointed as our State organiser. He has permitted us to release the list of elected functionaries. We will do it at the earliest,” he said.