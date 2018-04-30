Dad’s casual remark makes girl pursue, crack IAS exam

By Express News Service

ERODE : An Erode girl, Priyanka Bothra, got the 106th rank in the UPSC examination for Central services, for which results were announced recently, and got a place in the IAS. Daughter of Ashok Bothra, a textile merchant from Rajasthan who settled here nearly three decades ago, and Jayamala, a homemaker, she is the first IAS officer from local Jain community. After completed BCom in 2015 from Mumbai, Priyanka trained for the UPSC at the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) IAS/IPS coaching centre in Chennai, and then in Bengaluru and Delhi, said JITO Erode district president Prakash Jain. A bright student, Priyanka has won many awards in academics.

Priyanka Bothra

Her school education was in Carmel School and then in the Christu Jyothi School and the Indian Public School, Erode.It was Priyanka’s father who motivated her to get into the IAS. When she completed degree, he casually said one day, ‘My wish is to see you as a Collector’. This was enough for her and she worked hard to realise his dream. Priyanka dedicated her success to her parents and JITO. “Without their support I would not have gained this success in my life,” she said.

Dharmapuri youth ranks first in TN

Ranking 29th in India, a Dharmapuri youth secured the first rank in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to media persons, Keerthivasan, a B Tech graduate from the National Institute of Technology, Trichy (NITT) said, “I had first applied in 2017 and cleared all three rounds in my first attempt. People should invest their time and work hard to crack the civil services. There is no shortcut. It is with sheer curiosity and self motivation that one can attain their goal. This exam will test your administrative skill set and we need to keep ourselves updated.”