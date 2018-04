By UNI

HYDERABAD: DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday.

Mr Rao, currently on a visit to Chennai, and Ms Kanimozhi discussed the current National politics.

ALSO READ | No front is proposed, but alignment of people: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao after meeting DMK's MK Stalin

He had called on DMK Chief M Karunanidhi and had a lunch-on meeting with DMK working President Stalin on Sunday and discussed the ways to bring about a qualitative change in National politics.

Watch video

During his meetings with prominent DMK leaders including TR Balu and A Raja, Mr.Rao has been underlining the need to accord more powers and funds to states.

Mr Rao will leave for Hyderabad late this afternoon.