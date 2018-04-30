MGR, Jaya memorial will add to Salem’s pride: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for the memorial to be constructed at Anna Park for former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, on Sunday.

It was while participating in the MGR centenary celebrations in Salem last year that the Chief Minister had announced a memorial for the late party leaders. Accordingly, 2,100 square feet land was selected for the construction at Anna Park on Omalur Main Road. Palaniswami inaugurated the construction work with the laying of the foundation stone. The memorial will be constructed at a cost of Rs 80 lakh within four months’ time.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that the memorial will add to Salem’s pride.

When asked about the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), he said, “As I have said already, a meeting with all parties and one with farmers’ associations conducted by the State government regarding CMB decided on meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We sent the resolution to the Prime Minister, seeking time for the meeting. However, we did not get it. Later, the Supreme Court ordered the formation of the CMB within six weeks but the Centre did not do so. Following this, we filed a review petition. Then, the court ordered the Centre to resolve the issue before May 3. The CMB will be constituted by then.”

Collector Rohini Ramdas Bhajibhakare, MPs V Pannerselvam, P R Sundaram and K Kamaraj, MLAs S Semmalai, AB Sakthivel, S Raja, S Vettrivel, R M Chinnathambi, A Marudhamuthu, K Chitra and G Venkatachalam, Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC) Commissioner R Sadeesh, State Co-operative Bank Chairman R Elangovan and officials from revenue and SCMC participated in the event. Later, the Chief Minister attended a wedding in the family of Veerapandi constituency MLA P Manonmani, at Attaiyampatti Pirivu.

‘Jaya gave importance to health dept’

Participating in a function at a private hospital in the city, the Chief Minister said it was the late Jayalalithaa who had given importance to health department and implemented various schemes. It was her work that had helped make Tamil Nadu the Health Capital of India. “Following her path, we have sanctioned more funds for the department and inaugurated government hospitals and primary health centres in remote villages and hamlets,” he explained.