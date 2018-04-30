Home States Tamil Nadu

Name of 143-year-old in poll roll raises stink

Electoral roll of Thudiyalur coop society lists deceased as voters, provides ammunition to Oppn claims

Published: 30th April 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

(File photo)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE ; providing fodder to the Opposition’s charge of presence of ineligible voters in cooperative elections, the name of a 143-year-old person, who is no more, figured in the voters’ list of Thudiyalur Cooperative Agricultural Service Ltd (TUCAS) in the district. Often termed as one of the best cooperative societies in the State, TUCAS pays Rs 1.5 crore as income tax annually and maintains over Rs 100 crore as deposits. In the previous financial year alone, it ringed in a profit of Rs 4 crore. 

But the prestigious society’s electoral list released on April 26 seems to have many a flaw. It having the name of one Pichchandi Kavundar of Kasinenje Gavundan Pudur (shortly called KNG Pudur), who died five decades ago, is a case in point.Even though the list does not mention the age and gender of voters, Pichchandi Kavundar should be 143 years old had he been alive, say TUCAS members. This calculations is based on the electoral roll prior to 2012 wherein his age was given as 137. 

The electoral list of Thudiyalur Cooperative Agricultural Service Ltd, which carried the name of Pichchandi Kavundar who died five decades ago | Express

“To favour the ruling party, the practice of mentioning the age and gender of the voters in the coop polls was done away with in 2012 before which Pichchandi Kavundar’s age was stated to be 137,” claims V S Kalisami, a TUCAS member. According to him, the current list contains 15,180 members of which 621 have crossed 100 years of age and another 1,200 of them are about 80-years-old. 

“The possibility of them being alive is very remote. Many among them might have died, but their names have been included in the list and they are eligible to vote on May 7 elections,” he says. Despite flagging the issue with the higher officials in the cooperative department, their names have not been deleted from the electoral roll, he says, adding that the authorities take excuse saying “it is a long process”.  

Kalisami also wondered how the elections could be held in a free and fair manner if the list had the names of non-existent voters. There was every possibility that elections would be rigged and bogus votes would be cast favouring the ruling party, he charged. When contacted, TUCAS electoral officer J Ilamathi said, “How would I know the voter’s age when the list does not mention it? I checked and released it based on the documents provided by the TUCAS management,” and declined to comment further.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Dad’s casual remark makes girl pursue, crack IAS exam

Women wave Rs 20 notes, remind TTV Dhinakaran of ‘promised’ money during RK Nagar by-election

He said the GST rates were decided by GST council comprising representatives of all States.

Tamil Nadu to push Centre for Cauvery Management Board: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple