Spurned lover attacks woman near university hostel in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

CUDDALORE: A 23-year old woman student of Annamalai University in this district was today allegedly stabbed by her former lover near her hostel for avoiding him, police said.

The post-graduate student had been admitted to a hospital with stab injuries and her condition was stated to be out of danger, they said.

The man attacked the student with a knife in the neck and face before being nabbed and beaten up by the public at the university campus in Chidambaram, police said adding the assailant has also been hospitalised.

According to police, Naveen Kumar, an engineering student, accosted the woman near her hostel and stabbed her following a heated argument.

The two were reportedly in love for over five years but the woman had been avoiding Kumar in the last two months, which led to the attack, police said.

A number of attacks on women have been reported in the state in recent times with a college student being stabbed to death just outside her institution in Chennai last month.