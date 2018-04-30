Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to push Centre for Cauvery Management Board: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

The Centre should have formed the CMB as soon as the Supreme Court gave its verdict on February 16. Had the Centre sought more time, we would have opposed it strongly, he said.

Published: 30th April 2018 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI,COIMBATORE/ THANJAVUR: AIADMK spokesperson and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Sunday said his party would continue to put pressure on the Centre regarding the Cauvery water dispute. He told reporters here that his party had stalled the proceedings of Parliament and later held protests, including a day’s fast and public meeting over the issue. As far as the government was concerned, it had moved a contempt of court petition against the Union Cabinet Secretary and Water Resources Secretary for failing to adhere to the Supreme Court’s deadline for constitution of Cauvery Management Board (CMB), he said.

The Centre should have formed the CMB as soon as the Supreme Court gave its verdict on February 16. Had the Centre sought more time, we would have opposed it strongly, he said. Filing contempt of court petition against the two top authorities of the Centre meant that the Tamil Nadu government was taking on the Centre, he claimed, while replying to a question.

Meanwhile Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai said AIADMK was taking legal steps to solve the Cauvery water sharing dispute with the neighbouring states. Speaking to the journalists at the Coimbatore International Airport, the senior AIADMK leader said, “We do not think that there is an alternative way to stress setting up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), apart from approaching the Supreme Court.”
Thamidurai, who had arrived at the airport from Karur by road, also blamed the DMK government for not having done anything for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu, despite their alliance with the Congress during their regime. 

“The DMK is the root cause of the Cauvery issue as its party chief M Karunanidhi had failed to renew the 1891 agreement on Cauvery water sharing, which ended in 1974,” he charged. Stating that the DMK was trying to create an impression that the AIADMK was responsible for the delay in formation of CMB, he said that it had to be made clear that the opposition party was cheating people. 

“We are dependent on the Supreme Court and not national parties such as the BJP or Congress,” he added.
When journalists asked him about his comment over the Madras High Court decision on dismissing pleas seeking disqualification of 11 MLAs, including Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, he said no one had the right to comment on court judgments.

D Jayakumar AIADMK M Karunanidhi DMK
