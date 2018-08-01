21 fishermen stuck in Iran to return by August 6

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: The 21 fishermen facing a torrid time in Iran without salary, food, and accommodation will be repatriated on August 3 and August 5, said Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons, Radhakrishnan said that nine fishermen would leave Iran on August 3 and reach Chennai the next day. The others would leave Iran on August 5 and reach Chennai the day after that. Later, Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj also confirmed the same in a tweet. “I am happy to inform that 21 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were stranded at Nakhitaghi (Iran) have been released with the efforts of Indian Embassy in Iran and our Consulate at Bandar Abbas. We are repatriating them to Chennai in batches starting from 3rd august 2018,” she tweeted.

The fishermen from Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts were left struggling without salary, food and accommodation after their employers confiscated their passport, boats and other documents. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamihad written to the Prime Minister seeking help on the matter.