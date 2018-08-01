Home States Tamil Nadu

21 fishermen stuck in Iran to return by August 6

The 21 fishermen facing a torrid time in Iran without salary, food and accommodation will be repatriated on August 3 and August 5, said Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan on Tuesday.

Published: 01st August 2018 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: The 21 fishermen facing a torrid time in Iran without salary, food, and accommodation will be repatriated on August 3 and August 5, said Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons, Radhakrishnan said that nine fishermen would leave Iran on August 3 and reach Chennai the next day. The others would leave Iran on August 5 and reach Chennai the day after that. Later, Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj also confirmed the same in a tweet. “I am happy to inform that 21 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were stranded at Nakhitaghi (Iran) have been  released with the efforts of Indian Embassy in Iran and our Consulate at Bandar Abbas. We are repatriating them to Chennai in batches starting from 3rd august 2018,” she tweeted.

The fishermen from Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts were left struggling without salary, food and accommodation after their employers confiscated their passport, boats and other documents. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamihad written to the Prime Minister seeking help on the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
21 fishermen Iran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century