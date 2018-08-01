Home States Tamil Nadu

Acquittal of Selvaganapathy in colour TV case upheld

Dismissing CBI’s appeal, HC says failure of prosecution in marshalling  evidence, adequately proving charges forced trial court to acquit him.

Published: 01st August 2018

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Madras High Court on Tuesday upheld the acquittal of a former AIADMK minister T M Selvaganapathy from the alleged irregularities in the case relating to purchase of colour TV sets.

“After a careful perusal of the entire records and submissions made by the counsel, this court finds that the reasons given by the trial court for acquitting the accused is a plausible view. The prosecution had failed to conduct the investigation properly and collect adequate material to place before the court to substantiate the charges,” Justice G Jayachandran said.

The judge was dismissing an appeal from CBI. According to prosecution, when Selvaganapathy was the Minister for Local Administration, he had ordered the purchase of 4,000 colour TV sets between 1994 and 1996. The charge was that he conspired with C Bommai Nayakar,  branch manager of ECIL in Chennai, Purushothaman, deputy general manager of ECIL in Secunderabad and received an illegal gratification of `40.60 lakh.

The CBI had registered a case for offences under various provisions of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. By an order dated January 23, 2009, a Special Judge for CBI cases acquitted all  three from the case. Hence, the present appeal by CBI.

Dismissing the appeal, Justice Jayachandran said the failure of prosecution in marshalling  evidence and adequately prove the charges had forced the trial court to acquit the accused. The lapses of the prosecution to collect and place adequate material had led the trial court to arrive at the conclusion that the accused are not proved guilty. “This court is not inclined to interfere with the findings of the lower court,” the judge said.

