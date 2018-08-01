CBI to probe idol theft cases in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has taken a policy decision to entrust the investigation into the idol theft cases in the State to the CBI, Additional Advocate-General Aravind Pandian told the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

When the writ petitions from advocate 'Elephant' G Rajendran and others came up today, Pandian told Justice R Mahadevan that as the court-appointed Commissioner IG Ponn Manickavel has not filed any report with regard to the progress made by the special committee headed by him, the State government has decided to transfer the matter to the CBI.

The judge has adjourned the matter till August 8 with a direction to the AAG to file a detailed affidavit.