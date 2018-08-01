Home States Tamil Nadu

Hubby candidate, but wife allowed to set questions?

Academicians demand inquiry by government into conduct of SET; university denies charges.

Published: 01st August 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: How fair the outcome of a test would be when the question paper set by a woman professor has her husband appearing as an examinee?

This is the poser academicians are seeking an answer to from the Mother Teresa Women’s University, which conducted the State Eligibility Test (SET) on March 4 last. What has set the cat among the pigeons is the fact that the question paper setting panel for the SET had on board the head of Commerce Department at Bharathiar University, M Sumathy, whose husband G Venkatesan was one of the candidates.
While the university has scotched all allegations of nepotism, saying that no single professor would be aware of the final question paper, irate academicians and candidates have sought an inquiry by State government and the UGC.

Mother Teresa Women’s University in Kodaikanal conducted the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test for assistant professorship on March 4. For the commerce question paper, M Sumathy was on the panel of five professors roped in by the university to set the question paper.

While it was not clear whether Venkatesan had cleared the paper, it emerged that he opted Coimbatore as center despite mentioning Lakshipuram South in Karur and his permanent address. Both Venkatesan and Sumathy were not available for comments.

When contacted, Mother Teresa Women’s University Vice-Chancellor G Valli said that they had looked into the issue. The question paper was set by a panel of five professors from different universities.

“We got 100 questions each from each professor and pooled it to form a question bank consisting of 500 questions. After removing previous year questions, the university selected questions for this year’s SET. There is no chance that any professor who was part of the panel would know about the SET question paper,” she said.

However, not buying the university’s explanation was advisor of The NET SLET Association S Swaminathan, who said, “We have already moved a court for reexamination as paper-I questions were repetition of previous year’s NET. Now, we will bring this issue to the knowledge of the court.”

“During semester question paper setting, universities will ask an undertaking saying no blood relation will be writing the particular examination. Even if it was a few questions, it gave an edge to a particular candidate.

“The Mother Teresa Women’s University should conduct a reexamination. Apart from this, the departmental enquiry should be conducted and appropriate penal action taken,” he demanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SET exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century