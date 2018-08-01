Home States Tamil Nadu

In the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The mother of ‘Police’ Fakrudheen, who had been arrested in connection with a murder in Madurai in October 2013 and shifted to Central Prison at Puzhal here, has moved the Madras High Court with a habeas corpus petition, challenging his solitary confinement and seeking medical treatment. “In 2016 my son was lodged in central prison-I in Puzhal. On July 21, he was suddenly transferred to central prison-2 without any reason,” Seyed Meera (70) said. The bench posted the plea for August 6.

Results of already held polls on August 2

Chennai: Following the Madras High Court order vacating the stay on declaring the results of elections to cooperative societies conducted already, the Tamil Nadu State Cooperative Societies Election Commission on Tuesday announced that results would be declared on August 2.  An official release here said that the schedule for elections to the rest of the cooperative societies, which were cancelled or postponed earlier, would be announced in due course. 

‘Form panels to analyse polls to co-op societies’

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to divide the co-operative societies into four zones, form four committees headed by retired judges of High Court with Deputy Registrars and Collectors of the respective districts, as its members, to analyse the elections held and to be held for the societies. Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice P T Asha gave the directive when a  batch of over 400 petitions and PIL petitions alleging irregularities in the conduct of elections already held, came up.

