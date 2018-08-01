Madurai Bench of Madras High Court orders abortion for 16-year-old girl who sought to end pregnancy

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered abortion for a 16-year-old minor girl who carries a 15-16 weeks fetus upon the behest of the girl's request.

The victim who was a school student deposed that she was kidnapped from their house in Sivagangai by one Manikandan, who married her inside a car and had physical relationship with her on many occasions thereby impregnating her. She further expressed that she intended to terminate her pregnancy and continue her studies.

Following this, a medical report sought from the Sivagangai Government Medical College Hospital stated that the victim was physically fit for Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) as her pregnancy is around 15 weeks.

Recording the report and pointing out the invalid marriage and also the statement of the girl who wants to continue her studies, Justice M S Ramesh, who heard the case, said "Taking into account her welfare and the inconveniences and embarrassment that she might have to face if she gives birth, as well as the status of the child to be born, it would be appropriate to permit her to undergo the medical procedure."