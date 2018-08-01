Home States Tamil Nadu

MK needs Extended period of hospitalisation: Bulletin

The hospital said M Karunanidhi was admitted with a drop in blood pressure and was resuscitated and stabilised in ICU.

Published: 01st August 2018 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

A photo released by DMK shows party working president MK Stalin speaking to his father and DMK chief M Karunanidhi at Kauvery hospital ICU in Chennai on Tuesday during Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK chief M Karunanidhi, who was hospitalised in the wee hours of Saturday, requires an ‘extended period of hospitalisation’ despite maintaining his vital signs with ‘active medical support’, a hospital release said on Tuesday. “Although there has been resolution of the condition which led to his hospital admission, an extended period of hospitalisation will be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters,” a release issued by Kauvery Hospital said, adding, his vital signs continued to be maintained with active medical support.

A large number of anxious party cadre have gathered in front of the hospital in Alwarpet since Saturday when he was admitted. The hospital said he was admitted with a drop in blood pressure and was resuscitated and stabilised in ICU. It noted he had faced a ‘setback’ on Sunday, rumours of which had panicked cadre who refused to disperse till early Monday.

He is a very tough person: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited Karunanidhi on Tuesday. Accompanied by state Congress leaders, he saw the ailing leader at the ICU with DMK working president MK Stalin, and Rajya Sabha MP MK Kanimozhi. “He is stable...he is a very tough person like the people of Tamil Nadu. He has the spirit of Tamil Nadu in him,” he later told media. He said his mother Sonia Gandhi had sent her wishes to the DMK chief’s family. Rahul had visited Karunanidhi at the same hospital in December 2016.

